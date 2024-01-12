Adani Enterprises Unit To Build Electrolyser Plant Under PLI Scheme For Green Hydrogen Mission

A wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. has received an order from Solar Energy Corp. for setting up a manufacturing capacity for electrolysers as part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Adani New Industries Ltd. received the Letter of Award to set up a manufacturing capacity of 198.5 megawatts per annum for electrolysers under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition scheme, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The plant will be constructed under the Production-Linked Incentive scheme for electrolyser manufacturing to give a boost for generation of green hydrogen.

Electrolysers, which use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, are a critical technology for producing low-emission hydrogen from renewable or nuclear electricity.

The company will receive a maximum incentive of Rs 293.8 crore over five years. The manufacturing facility will be set up in 30 months, it said.