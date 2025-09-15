Adani Enterprises To Invest Rs 4,081 Crore In Kedarnath Ropeway Project

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has received a letter of award from National Highways Logistics Management Ltd for building the ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath.

The project will be executed by AEL's roads, metro, rail and water division. Once operational, the 12.9 km ropeway project will reduce travel time from 9 hours to 36 minutes, making it easier for those going on pilgrimage, according to a press release on Monday.

The ropeway will be able to carry 1,800 passengers per hour, per direction and is expected to serve lakhs of pilgrims each year.

The ropeway is part of the National Ropeways Development Programme — Parvatmala Pariyojana. Developed on a public-private-partnership basis, the project will take six years to complete and AEL will operate it for 29 years after construction.

Kedarnath witnesses around 20 lakh pilgrims annually, highlighting the importance of this project. Along with improving connectivity, the project is expected to create jobs and boost tourism in the region, the release said.

"The Kedarnath ropeway is more than an engineering project. It is a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure," Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said.

"By making this sacred journey safer, faster and more accessible, we honour the faith of millions while creating new opportunities for Uttarakhand’s people through our partnership with NHLML and the Government of Uttarakhand. This prestigious project reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that not only serves the nation but also uplifts its people," he added.