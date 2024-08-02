Adani Enterprises Targets 10-GW Solar Manufacturing Capacity In Two Years

Adani Enterprises Ltd. plans to have an integrated solar manufacturing capacity of 10 GW by FY26, Saurabh Shah, deputy chief financial officer of Adani Enterprises, told analysts on a call.

At present, the company has a module and cell manufacturing capacity of 4 GW. “We have operationalised 2 GW of wafer and ingot manufacturing, which is getting stabilised at present. This will be ramped up to align with the integrated capacity of other products to reach 10 GW capacity by FY26,” Shah said.

Integrated solar manufacturing includes manufacturing of polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules. At present, India has developed cells and modules manufacturing capacity, but still lags in polysilicon, wafers and ingots.

"Land development and allotment is happening at present and once that is done, construction activity will start for ramping up the renewable capacities,” he said.

The company has enough order book for the solar and wind capacities that will keep it occupied for FY25 and part of FY26, Shah said.

In Q1 FY25, Adani Enterprises sold around 1,379 MW of solar modules, out of which 379 MW was sold in the March quarter, but it finally got effected in the June quarter. Adjusted for that, the company sold 1,000 MW of modules in the first quarter.

There was also a huge uptick in exports that increased the overall margin for the company. It exported 808 MW in Q1 FY25, which was 80% of the total solar modules sold, as compared with 387 MW a year ago. “Since we have orders for the full year, the margins are likely to increase proportionately," Shah said.