Adani Enterprises Repays Commercial Paper Worth Rs 15 Crore
The flagship company of the Adani Group repaid 300 commercial papers on March 4.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. fully repaid commercial paper worth Rs 15 crore on Monday.The flagship company of the Adani Group repaid the notes due on March 4, the date of its maturity, it said in an exchange filing. No outstanding amount remains.
The company's stock was trading 0.31% lower at Rs 3,323.05 per share on the NSE compared to a 0.13% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 at 1:35 p.m.
Two analysts tracking the company have 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 27.6%.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.
