Adani Enterprises Gets A New 'Buy' Rating As Jefferies Bets On 'Industry-Leading' Businesses

Jefferies initiated coverage on Adani Enterprises Ltd. with a 'buy' and a potential upside of 20%, as it expects the diversified conglomerate's businesses to emerge as industry leaders.

The Adani Group flagship has incubated multiple industry-leading businesses over the past decade and has come to be known for its execution of infrastructure projects, Jefferies said in a report on Feb. 13.

The research firm set a target price of Rs 3,800 apiece, implying an upside of 20%. In the best-case upside, the brokerage set a target price of Rs 5,000, implying a potential surge of 58% from the current prices.

"We believe that the new businesses under Adani Enterprises will emerge as industry leaders and that AEL will be key beneficiaries," the report said.

The next set of its strategic business investments (maturing and nascent businesses) are centered on airport operations, green hydrogen, roads, data centers, copper, aerospace and defence, PVC, and water infrastructure, the note said.

According to Jefferies, here are the key sectors where Adani Enterprises stands to benefit: