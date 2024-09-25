Adani Enterprises Floats Subsidiary Adani GCC To Offer Business Consultancy Services

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship entity of the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, on Wednesday announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary that will offer business and management consultancy services.

The subsidiary firm, named Adani GCC Pvt., was incorporated on Sept. 24 and the certificate of incorporation was received on Sept. 25, an exchange filing stated.

The company has been set up with a paid-up share capital of Rs 5 lakh, divided into 50,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The parent entity has subscribed 100% of the share capital in cash, it added.

Registered in Ahmedabad, Adani GCC will provide business transformation and back office services, including those related to finance and accounts, human resources, information technology services, digital transformation, and data entry processing.