Adani Enterprises' Copper Unit In Mundra Begins Operations
Kutch Copper is working towards establishing Kutch Copper Tubes as part of its forward integration strategy to add copper tubes to its portfolio.
Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., commissioned the first unit of its greenfield copper refinery project at Mundra on Thursday by dispatching the maiden batch of cathodes to customers.
"This marks the Adani Portfolio's debut in the metal industry. The successful progress of the greenfield unit showcases the Adani Group's ability to plan and execute largescale projects," according to a press release.
Kutch Copper is working towards establishing Kutch Copper Tubes Ltd. as part of its forward integration strategy to add copper tubes to its portfolio. The tubes will cater to applications in air conditioning and refrigeration.
Adani Enterprises is investing nearly $1.2 billion to set up a copper smelter with a 0.5 MTPA capacity in the first phase. On completion of the second phase that will add similar capacity, Kutch Copper, with 1 MTPA, will be the world's largest single-location custom smelter, benchmarking ESG performance standards while leveraging state-of-the-art technology and digitalisation.
It will create 2,000 direct and 5,000 indirect employment opportunities.
“With Kutch Copper commencing operations, the Adani portfolio of companies is not only entering the metals sector but also driving India's leap towards a sustainable and 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) future," Gautam Adani, chairperson of the Adani Group, said.
"Our speed of execution in this ambitious, super-sized project underscores our commitment to take India to the forefront of the global copper sector. We believe the domestic copper industry will play a crucial role in achieving our nation's goal of carbon neutrality by 2070 by strengthening our green infrastructure hand in hand with mature environmental stewardship. When commissioned, our modern smelter will set new benchmarks in copper production, with an enhanced thrust on innovative green technology," the chairperson said.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.