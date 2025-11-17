Adani Enterprises Clinches Golden Peacock Award For ESG

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, has been honoured with the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) – 2025 by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India. The award was presented during the Annual London Global Convention.

Marking its debut entry, AEL was the sole recipient of the award in the Diversified Sector category among more than 400 companies. The award was presented by the chief guest, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and Vivek Panda, Chief Sustainability Officer, AEL, received the honours.

Arun Kumar Sharma, Group Head, Sustainability and Climate Change, Adani Group, said, “We are honoured to receive the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for ESG Excellence. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to embedding sustainability into every aspect of our business. For us, ESG is a strategic cornerstone that fuels long-term value creation and responsible growth.”

Over the years, AEL has showcased exemplary ESG performance across its diversified portfolio and achieved several milestones in advancing sustainable practices. AEL’s commitment to responsible growth has been validated by several global rating agencies and its robust performance and initiatives have earned multiple accolades from reputed organisations.