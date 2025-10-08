Adani Enterprises Board Approves Raising Up To Rs 3,000 Crore Via NCDs

The total amount, tenure, coupon rate, and other terms and conditions of the NCDs will be decided by the Adani Enterprises Ltd. board or a committee authorised by the board at a later stage. The NCDs may be secured or unsecured as per the authorisation.

The issuance will be conducted in one or more tranches, subject to the necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

The exchange filing noted that there are no delays or defaults reported in payment of interest or principal on existing obligations and the details of redemption and related matters will be determined in due course. The company has submitted the requisite disclosures as per SEBI Listing regulations for record and compliance purposes.