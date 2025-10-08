Adani Enterprises Board Approves Raising Up To Rs 3,000 Crore Via NCDs
The Board of Directors of Adani Enterprises Ltd. on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise funds by issuing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crores. The board meeting, which was held on Oct. 8, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 12:32 p.m., sanctioned this capital raising through various permissible modes.
These include private placement, public issue, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or any other legally permitted combination of methods.
The total amount, tenure, coupon rate, and other terms and conditions of the NCDs will be decided by the Adani Enterprises Ltd. board or a committee authorised by the board at a later stage. The NCDs may be secured or unsecured as per the authorisation.
The issuance will be conducted in one or more tranches, subject to the necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.
The exchange filing noted that there are no delays or defaults reported in payment of interest or principal on existing obligations and the details of redemption and related matters will be determined in due course. The company has submitted the requisite disclosures as per SEBI Listing regulations for record and compliance purposes.
SEBI Given Clean-Chit To Adani Group
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Sept.18, cleared Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his group of stock manipulation allegations made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.
SEBI, in two separate detailed orders, said the allegations of insider trading, market manipulation, and violations of public shareholding norms were found to be unsubstantiated after a detailed investigation.
Post SEBI's clean-chit, Adani Group companies gained over Rs 69,000 crore in market capitalisation in a single session. The regulator's order, which dismissed allegations of stock manipulation and related-party misuse, ignited a surge of investor confidence, sending Adani stocks sharply higher across the board.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.