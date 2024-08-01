Adani Enterprises Board Approves Demerger Of Food FMCG Business And Integrating It With Adani Wilmar

The board of directors of Adani Enterprises Ltd. approved the demerger of its fast-moving consumer goods division to Adani Wilmar Ltd. on Thursday.

The plans involve demerging of Adani Commodities LLP — which carries out trading and supply of edible oil and other allied commodities — to Adani Wilmar to enable greater focus of the management in the food FMCG business and other businesses, according to an exchange filing.

"The proposed demerger will unlock the direct value of the demerged company’s shareholders into the resulting company (Adani Wilmar) and allow a focused strategy and specialization for sustained growth for enhanced value," the filing said. No cash consideration is payable under the scheme.

The food FMCG business and the other businesses are capable of attracting a different set of investors, strategic partners, lenders and other stakeholders, Adani Enterprises said. "There are also differences in the manner in which the Food FMCG Business and other businesses of the demerged Company are required to be handled and managed."