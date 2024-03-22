Adani Enterprises' Airport Business To Be Key Growth Driver In Medium Term: Jefferies

Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s subsidiary, ANIL, is targeting to test the green hydrogen opportunity and its airport business will be the key growth driver over the medium term, according to Jefferies India Pvt.

The company has also denied the news of bribery charges, the brokerage said in a report after a meeting with the management.

"Four of the group's listed entities have certain specific SPVs or Group of SPVs that are issuers under US 144a, RegS or RegD and none of these issuers are aware of any charges or investigations from regulators," it said. "The other six of the portfolio companies have no jurisdictional connection with the U.S. either."

The brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating for the stock and a target price of Rs 3,168.10 apiece, implying a potential upside of 3.3%.