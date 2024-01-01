Adani Energy Solutions Gets Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2023

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. received the ‘Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2023’ under the ‘Best Overall Sustainable Performance’ category from the World Sustainability Congress in Mauritius.

The 'Global Sustainability Leadership Award' is given annually to organisations that demonstrate outstanding leadership in sustainability.

The award recognised AESL's commitment to sustainable practices and its major contributions to a greener future as a leading innovator in the power sector.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award," said Anil Sardana, managing director of Adani Energy Solutions. "This recognition validates our efforts in driving sustainability and motivates us to continue our work towards a greener and more sustainable future."

The World Sustainability Congress is a not-for-profit organisation advocating for sustainable leadership.