Adani Energy Solutions Bags CII Climate Action CAP 2.0 Award 2023

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. was awarded the Confederation of Indian Industry's climate action programme ‘CAP 2.0 Award’ for 2023 for sustainable practices.

This year's award, under the ‘Resilient category’, recognises a significant strides in resilience and adaptability, and marks an improvement from last year’s achievement in the ‘Oriented category’, the Adani group said in a statement on Saturday.

The award is a testament to Adani Enterprises' commitment to continuous improvement and resilience in the face of challenges, the private transmission and distribution company said.

This also signifies the company's commitment to identifying and analysing emerging risks earlier than peers, which positions them better to avoid or mitigate potential damages, it said.

The company is delighted to receive this recognition from CII, Anil Sardana, managing director, said. "This award is a testament to our commitment to futuristic sustainable practices and our dedication to tackling climate challenges.”

The industry body CII's CAP 2.0 Awards in 2023 recognised companies based on their maturity level in three main categories: resilient, oriented, and committed.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.