Jyoti Structures Secures Rs 450-Crore Order From Adani Energy For Gujarat Transmission Project
The order awarded by Adani Energy Solutions is expected to be executed in an 18-month timeframe.
Jyoti Structures Ltd. has announced the receipt of a order worth Rs 450.01 crore from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. for the construction of a high-voltage transmission line in Gujarat. The project, located at Navinal, will be executed on a turnkey basis.
The scope of work encompasses surveying, soil investigation, supply of towers, foundations, erection, stringing, and commissioning of the LILO (Line In Line Out) of the 765 kV DC Bhuj II-Lakadia transmission line. The project is expected to be completed within an 18-month timeframe, with a target completion date set for April 2026, according to a statement.
Jyoti Structures has experience in delivering extra high-voltage electric power transmission solutions. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing, erecting, and commissioning transmission lines and substations, playing a vital role in connecting energy sources to consumers across various sectors, including residential, agricultural, and industrial.
Adani Energy Solutions is the largest private transmission company in India, managing over 21,182 circuit kilometers of transmission lines and a power transformation capacity of approximately 57,011 MVA, as per the company website. The company has set a goal to expand its transmission network to 30,000 ckm by 2030, utilising a mix of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.
The company also says it is the first private player in India’s power sector to achieve an international investment-grade rating. The company also pioneered the country’s first private high-voltage direct current transmission line and was the first private entity to successfully execute 765 kV transmission lines and substations in Maharashtra.
Jyoti Structures Share Price Today
The scrip rose as much as 4.97% to Rs 31.88 apiece and continued at the same level, as of 10:24 a.m., compared to a 0.07% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
It has risen 143.93% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.
