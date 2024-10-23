Jyoti Structures Secures Rs 450-Crore Order From Adani Energy For Gujarat Transmission Project

Jyoti Structures has experience in delivering extra high-voltage electric power transmission solutions. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing, erecting, and commissioning transmission lines and substations, playing a vital role in connecting energy sources to consumers across various sectors, including residential, agricultural, and industrial.

Adani Energy Solutions is the largest private transmission company in India, managing over 21,182 circuit kilometers of transmission lines and a power transformation capacity of approximately 57,011 MVA, as per the company website. The company has set a goal to expand its transmission network to 30,000 ckm by 2030, utilising a mix of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company also says it is the first private player in India’s power sector to achieve an international investment-grade rating. The company also pioneered the country’s first private high-voltage direct current transmission line and was the first private entity to successfully execute 765 kV transmission lines and substations in Maharashtra.