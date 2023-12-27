Adani Energy Solutions Awarded 7GW Renewable Energy Evacuation Project

Adani Energy Solutions signed a share-purchase agreement with state-owned PFC Consulting Ltd. to acquire Halvad Transmission Ltd.

The special purpose vehicle has been set up by PFC Consulting for evacuating—or immediately tranfer after generation—7 gigawatts of renewable energy from Khavda RE Park, under Phase III Part A package, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Adani Energy Solutions won the project through the tariff-based competitive bidding process and will commission it in the next 24 months on a build, own, operate and maintain basis.

The company will be investing Rs 3,000 crore on the 301-km transmission project for 35 years. "The project includes setting up of 765 kV Halvad switching station with 2x330 MVAr bus reactors and Line-In Line-Out of Lakadia– Ahmedabad 765 kV D/c line at Halvad," the filing said.