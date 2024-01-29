Adani Energy Solutions Appoints Kunjal Mehta As CFO
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.'s board of directors has approved the appointment of Kunjal Mehta as the chief financial officer from April 1.
Incumbent CFO Rohit Soni will relinquish his position, in view of the transition to a new role, the Adani Group company said in an exchange filing on Monday.
Soni will transition from his position to a new role as the CFO of Adani New Industries Ltd., the green hydrogen arm of Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Mehta currently serves as the CFO of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., the distribution arm of Adani Energy Solutions. He is a qualified chartered accountant and cost accountant with over 24 years of work experience, according to the filing.
The transition is part of a leadership capability development initiative being undertaken across the Adani portfolio companies as part of a long-term vision to enhance employee engagement, build people capabilities, and create a pool of proficient and committed leaders in a diverse, fair, and respectful workplace, the statement said.
Shares of Adani Energy Solutions closed 3.5% higher at Rs 1,097.4 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 1.76% advance in the benchmark Sensex.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.