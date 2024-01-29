Adani Energy Solutions Appoints Kunjal Mehta As CFO

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.'s board of directors has approved the appointment of Kunjal Mehta as the chief financial officer from April 1.

Incumbent CFO Rohit Soni will relinquish his position, in view of the transition to a new role, the Adani Group company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Soni will transition from his position to a new role as the CFO of Adani New Industries Ltd., the green hydrogen arm of Adani Enterprises Ltd.