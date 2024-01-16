Adani Energy Q3 Update: Estimates Over 14% Jump In Sales

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. is estimating an over 14% jump in sales year-on-year in the third quarter and a pipeline of 2.1 crore smart meters with a contract value of Rs 25,100 crore.

The company sold 2,489 million units in the quarter ended December, which is a spike of 14.78% in comparison with 2,169 million sold in the same quarter last year, according to its exchange filing issued on Tuesday.

The distribution loss stands at 5.46% in the third quarter as against 5.60% in Q3 FY23. It also maintained supply reliability of over 99.9%, the filing said.

The total e-payment collection in Q3 was 80.36% of the total collection, which was above the e-payment collection in the same quarter in FY23.

A total contract of 2 million smart meters has been awarded to Adani Energy for a contract value of Rs 2,300 crore. The company's order list includes orders received from Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand distribution companies.

The energy company received a Letter of Intent for Khavda Pooling Station, while it also operationalised the Kharghar Vikhroli asset and charged the Khavada Bhuj line, the filing said.

Adani Energy supplied 35% renewable power to Mumbai circle in the last quarter. It maintained the system availability of over 99% in the third quarter with 302 ckms operational network added in the quarter.