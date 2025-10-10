Adani Energy Q2 Business Update: Collection Efficiency Doubles, Transmission Network Increases

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. posted a 100.59% collection efficiency in its business update for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, as per an exchange filing on Friday.

The company’s system availability stood strong at 99.6%, reflecting stable operational efficiency across its power generation assets, as per the filing. Adani Energy also added 190 ckm during quarter ended Sept 30, with total transmission network at 26,705 ckm.

"During the quarter, the company secured four additional projects under the line and substation augmentation category, awarded on a cost-plus basis. These projects contributed an incremental 4,000 MVA in capacity and Rs 700 crore of project value to the overall pipeline. As a result, the aggregate order book over 13 projects now stands at Rs 60,004 crore", the filing stated.

The distribution business in the Mundra operations or MUL saw an increase of 55% year-on-year to 364 million units (MUs) as against 234 million units (MUs) last year. The increase was driven by strong industrial demand.

The company also noted a sharp rise in its smart metering business and secured a new contract with 18.36 lakh meters and a revenue potential of Rs 2,323 crore from AEML, thereby taking the total order book to 2.46 crore meters and overall revenue potential of Rs 29,519 crore.

Additionally, Adani Solutions also installed 18.2 lakh new meters, reaching a total mark of 73.7 lakh smart meters. The filing added that "the company remains on track to install 1 crore cumulative meters this year".

Apart from this, Adani Energy repurchased $44.66 million of bonds from its $300 million Adanem 3.867% 2031 issue and was re-certified as 'Zero Waste to Landfill' by Intertek for 100% of its operational sites in transmission, making it the only company with a 100% waste diversion rate within the Indian transmission space.

Shares of AESL ended 0.65% lower at Rs 925.85 apiece on the NSE on Friday compared to a 0.41% advance in the Nifty index.