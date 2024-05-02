NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAdani Electricity Mumbai To Buy 100% Stake In Pointleap Projects
Adani Electricity Mumbai To Buy 100% Stake In Pointleap Projects

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. has signed an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Pointleap Projects Pvt Ltd. for Rs 13.15 crore.

02 May 2024, 10:30 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational Image (Source:&nbsp;Adani Electricity website)</p></div>
Representational Image (Source: Adani Electricity website)

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd on Thursday signed an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Pointleap Projects Pvt Ltd. for a consideration of Rs 13.15 crore. Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

"AEML today executed Share Purchase Agreement with Windson Projects LLP for acquiring 100 per cent equity shares of PPPL," AESL said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition is expected to be completed within 4-5 working days from the execution date of SPA, it said.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

