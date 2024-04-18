Adani EdgeConneX Plans To Invest $5 Billion In Next Five Years
Adani Enterprises Ltd. aims to rapidly grow its data centre operations through AdaniConneX, a joint venture with Sweden’s EQT-owned EdgeConneX. AdaniConneX plans to invest $5 billion over the next five years, potentially investing over half of that amount within the current year, according to a newspaper report.
The fundraising for the planned expansion—about a quarter of the $5 billion investment plan—will come from promoter equity infusions, the media house reported.
In a post-earnings call after the September quarter results, the company had laid out plans to invest around Rs 13,000 crore over a period of three years. "This is broadly in line with our earlier guidance given earlier in the year, the next year and year after that also continues around (a) similar one," Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh had said.
AdaniConneX’s Hyderabad site received a five-star grade from the British Safety Council in its occupational health and safety audit.
The Adani Group data arm received this grading after a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices, according to an exchange filing by Adani Enterprises on March 13.
