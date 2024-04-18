Adani EdgeConneX Plans To Invest $5 Billion In Next Five Years

Adani Enterprises Ltd. aims to rapidly grow its data centre operations through AdaniConneX, a joint venture with Sweden’s EQT-owned EdgeConneX. AdaniConneX plans to invest $5 billion over the next five years, potentially investing over half of that amount within the current year, according to a newspaper report.

The fundraising for the planned expansion—about a quarter of the $5 billion investment plan—will come from promoter equity infusions, the media house reported.