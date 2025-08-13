Adani Digital Labs Unveils Major Innovations To Elevate Airport And Travel Experience
Adani Digital Labs, the technology arm of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., has launched a series of initiatives aiming at redefining the travel experience of travelers across Adani Group-managed airports in India.
This moves helps in improving the comfort, convenience and engagement at Adani Airports, strengthening its position in digital innovation in the aviation segment, according to a press release on Wednesday.
According to Srushti Adani, director of Adani Digital Labs, "The new ADL aims to infuse energy, diverse ideas, and unparalleled expertise into its operations."
"This marks the first phase of a broader strategy to deliver an exclusive digital-first experience to passengers. In every project we undertake, our objective is to diminish and alleviate travel-related anxiety for passengers." she added.
ADL, in its release, said "Adani OneApp" transforms the journey from transactional to experiential, enhancing personalisation, convenience, and efficiency for every traveller.
The app will empower passengers to plan, navigate, and enjoy their airport experience with features including:
Adani Rewards – The initiative is designed for airport travellers. It focuses on delivering exceptional value and unforgettable experiences. It includes F&B, retail, car parking, duty-free shopping, and meet & greet services, offering unmatched flexibility and ease of use.
Seamless lounge experience – The initiative streamlines lounge access at Adani Airports. Travellers can now pre-book lounges, check card eligibility, and enjoy easy entry reducing queues and delays.
Shopping from an extensive catalogue of F&B, duty-free, and retail stores.
Passengers can avails airport services such as delivery at gate, multi-cart orders, group orders for duty-free, and park and fly for seamless parking.
Live flight status tracking and immediate notifications.
Accessibility to airport Wi-Fi and essential travel information.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.