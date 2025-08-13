Adani Digital Labs Unveils Major Innovations To Elevate Airport And Travel Experience

Adani Digital Labs, the technology arm of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., has launched a series of initiatives aiming at redefining the travel experience of travelers across Adani Group-managed airports in India.

This moves helps in improving the comfort, convenience and engagement at Adani Airports, strengthening its position in digital innovation in the aviation segment, according to a press release on Wednesday.

According to Srushti Adani, director of Adani Digital Labs, "The new ADL aims to infuse energy, diverse ideas, and unparalleled expertise into its operations."

"This marks the first phase of a broader strategy to deliver an exclusive digital-first experience to passengers. In every project we undertake, our objective is to diminish and alleviate travel-related anxiety for passengers." she added.