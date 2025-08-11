Adani Defence Partners With Prime Aero To Acquire 100% Stake In Indamer Technics
Indamer Technics set up a greenfield facility that can accommodate 15 aircraft bays across 10 hangars.
Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd., in partnership with Prime Aero Services LLP, signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Indamer Technics Pvt., according to a press release from the company.
The acquisition was executed through Adani Defence's venture Horizon Aero Solutions Ltd.
Horizon Aero is a private-sector Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul provider.
Horizon is a 50-50 partnership between Adani Defence and Prime Aero, a company owned by Prajay Patel, the director of Indamer Technics.
“We are excited to partner with Adani Defence & Aerospace to take Indamer Technics to new heights. This collaboration brings together deep-rooted engineering excellence with robust infrastructure and growth capital,” Prajay Patel, director of Indamer Technics and Prime Aero said.
“Our shared vision is to build a world-class MRO ecosystem out of India, delivering exceptional value to customers and stakeholders globally," Patel added.
Indamer Technics set up a greenfield facility located at Nagpur in the MIHAN special economic zone. The facility has the capacity to accommodate 15 aircraft bays across 10 hangars.
“The Indian aviation industry has witnessed an unprecedented transformation, becoming the third largest in terms of passenger traffic. With the Indian carriers set to induct more than 1,500 aircraft in the coming years, we are on the cusp of a new era in aviation,” said Jeet Adani, director, Adani Airports.
“This acquisition is the next step in our push to establish India as a premier global MRO destination. It also reinforces our commitment to building an integrated aviation services ecosystem that strengthens India’s aviation infrastructure," he added.
Indamer Technics is approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Federal Aviation Administration (USA) and other global civil aviation regulators.
"Our goal is to create a single-point aviation services platform that is driven by world-class quality standards and customer satisfaction. As we have stated before, we are determined to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India’s skies,” Adani said.
