Adani Defence Partners With Prime Aero To Acquire 100% Stake In Indamer Technics

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd., in partnership with Prime Aero Services LLP, signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Indamer Technics Pvt., according to a press release from the company.

The acquisition was executed through Adani Defence's venture Horizon Aero Solutions Ltd.

Horizon Aero is a private-sector Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul provider.

Horizon is a 50-50 partnership between Adani Defence and Prime Aero, a company owned by Prajay Patel, the director of Indamer Technics.