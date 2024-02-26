Adani Defence Opens South Asia's Largest Ammunition, Missiles Facilities
The facilities were inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande.
Adani Defence and Aerospace Ltd. inaugurated two mega facilities to manufacture ammunition and missiles in Kanpur on Monday.
Spread over 500 acres, the facilities—South Asia’s largest—are set to become the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes, the company said in a statement.
The facilities were inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande.
It will produce high-quality small, medium and large-calibre ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and police. The facilities have started rolling out small-calibre ammunition, starting with 150 million rounds estimated at 25% of India’s annual requirement, the Adani Group company said.
"With a planned investment of over Rs 3,000 crore, its impact extends far beyond the defence sector," said Chief Executive Officer Ashish Rajvanshi. "It will create over 4,000 jobs, with five times the multiplier effect on MSMEs and the local ecosystem benefiting indirectly from it."
The ammunition complex started operations in less than two years of its announcement by the Adani Group during the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit in 2022.
"It is encouraging to see the commencement of operations within 18 months of allocating land," said Adityanath.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.