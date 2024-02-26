Adani Defence Opens South Asia's Largest Ammunition, Missiles Facilities

Adani Defence and Aerospace Ltd. inaugurated two mega facilities to manufacture ammunition and missiles in Kanpur on Monday.

Spread over 500 acres, the facilities—South Asia’s largest—are set to become the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes, the company said in a statement.

The facilities were inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande.

It will produce high-quality small, medium and large-calibre ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and police. The facilities have started rolling out small-calibre ammunition, starting with 150 million rounds estimated at 25% of India’s annual requirement, the Adani Group company said.