Adani Defence Boosts Pilot Training Capacity With Rs 820 Crore Buyout Of Flight Simulation Firm

Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd., in collaboration with Prime Aero Services LLP, has finalised agreements to acquire a majority stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd., for an enterprise value of Rs 820 crore.

The deal was announced in a press release from the Adani Group on Thursday. Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FTSC) is, notably, India’s largest independent flight training and simulation provider

FSTC operates 11 advanced full-flight simulators and 17 training aircraft, offering comprehensive pilot training—from commercial pilot licences to type ratings, recurrent training and specialised skill courses.

The company is certified by Directorate General of Civil Aviation and European Union Aviation Safety Agency and runs state-of-the-art simulation centres in Gurugram and Hyderabad, with significant expansion capacity. It also operates one of India’s largest flying schools at Bhiwani and Narnaul in Haryana.