Adani Defence & Aerospace Gets SIDM Champion Award For Its Ammunition Complex In Kanpur
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented the award. Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh was also present at the event, the press release said.
Adani Defence & Aerospace won the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers Champion award 2025 for design, manufacturing and testing excellence. The defence manufacturing company fetched the prestigious award because of its innovative ammunition complex in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Adani Defence & Aerospace said in a press release on Saturday.
The award recognised Adani Ammunition Complex's technological excellence and advanced manufacturing capabilities. The complex is spread over across 500 acres. It presents India's advanced and integrated ammunition manufacturing ecosystem, which is developed with industry 4.0 standard, automation, and artificial intelligence-driven precision systems to ensure consistency, safety, and superior quality across small, medium, and large calibre ammunition, the press release said.
“The SIDM Champion Award is a testament to our efforts to create an indigenous, technology-driven defence manufacturing ecosystem that enhances the nation’s self-reliance and strengthens its strategic readiness. The Kanpur Ammunition Complex exemplifies how Industry 4.0-led innovation and scale can redefine India’s defence production landscape and position the country as a global manufacturing hub," said Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence and Aerospace.
Adani Ammunition complex continues to be a cornerstone in India's journey towards enhance national security through world-class infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and a strong commitment to excellence.
Adani Defence & Aerospace is part of the Adani Group. It is a pioneer in the design, development, manufacturing and maintenance of state-of-the-art defence products, the press release said.
The company set up a vibrant ecosystem of start-ups and MSMEs with an export-oriented mindset, best-in-class processes, and quality management systems. Adani Defence and Aerospace's objective is to ensure that those they serve stay ahead of time and remain prepared for any untoward contingencies, according to the press release.