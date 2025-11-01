Adani Defence & Aerospace Gets SIDM Champion Award For Its Ammunition Complex In Kanpur

Adani Defence & Aerospace won the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers Champion award 2025 for design, manufacturing and testing excellence. The defence manufacturing company fetched the prestigious award because of its innovative ammunition complex in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Adani Defence & Aerospace said in a press release on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented the award. Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh was also present at the event, the press release said.

The award recognised Adani Ammunition Complex's technological excellence and advanced manufacturing capabilities. The complex is spread over across 500 acres. It presents India's advanced and integrated ammunition manufacturing ecosystem, which is developed with industry 4.0 standard, automation, and artificial intelligence-driven precision systems to ensure consistency, safety, and superior quality across small, medium, and large calibre ammunition, the press release said.