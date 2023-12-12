Adani Companies To Invest $100 Billion On Energy Transition Over 10 Years

The Adani Group portfolio companies will be investing $100 billion over the next decade to achieve its energy transition plans and meet ESG goals.

Adani portfolio businesses have an active strategy to decarbonise, plant 100 million trees by 2030, electrify operations, use green sources for energy, and innovate efficient storage technologies, according to an investor presentation by the group.

The Adani Group has set a target to become net zero by 2050 or earlier for five of its portfolio companies: Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., ACC Ltd., and Ambuja Cements Ltd.

The road map to the net zero transition will require last-mile green hydrogen solutions, the company said. "To make green hydrogen adoption feasible, Adani’s track record in large-scale renewables and fully integrated manufacturing with end-to-end EPC capability—all in one single location—uniquely positions it to lower costs."