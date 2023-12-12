Adani Companies To Invest $100 Billion On Energy Transition Over 10 Years
The Adani Group has set a target to become net zero by 2050 or earlier for five of its portfolio companies.
The Adani Group portfolio companies will be investing $100 billion over the next decade to achieve its energy transition plans and meet ESG goals.
Adani portfolio businesses have an active strategy to decarbonise, plant 100 million trees by 2030, electrify operations, use green sources for energy, and innovate efficient storage technologies, according to an investor presentation by the group.
The Adani Group has set a target to become net zero by 2050 or earlier for five of its portfolio companies: Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., ACC Ltd., and Ambuja Cements Ltd.
The road map to the net zero transition will require last-mile green hydrogen solutions, the company said. "To make green hydrogen adoption feasible, Adani’s track record in large-scale renewables and fully integrated manufacturing with end-to-end EPC capability—all in one single location—uniquely positions it to lower costs."
Adani Portfolio Firms' ESG Progress
Adani Energy Solutions
Increased its renewable energy share in the overall mix to 38.3%.
Received a score of 86% from CSRHUB.
The score surpassed the electric and gas utilities industry average of 911 companies.
Adani Green Energy
Highest-rated utility company in the world, as per Sustainalytics.
Turned net water positive at all sites of 200 MW or more.
Achieved zero waste to landfill for all operational sites in the first half.
Adani Ports And SEZ
On track to turn net zero by 2040.
Achieved a 15% share of renewables in the total energy mix.
Reduced energy intensity by 46%, energy emission by 48%, and water consumption intensity by 59%.
Adani Enterprises
Building three gigafactories with a target to develop 10 GW solar panels, 10 GW wind turbines, and 5 GW hydrogen electrolysers as part of its low-cost integrated green hydrogen project.
Company commenced production of India’s largest wind turbine, 5.2 MW.
