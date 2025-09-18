Adani Cement Sets World Record With Largest Raft Foundation For Religious structure

Adani Cement, in collaboration with its associate PSP Infra, has achieved a world record for the largest raft foundation for a religious structure, a monumental engineering feat completed at the Umiya Dham near Ahmedabad.

The casting of this foundation, which will support what is slated to be the world's tallest temple, was an uninterrupted 54-hour operation that worked with technical precision and logistical coordination.

The record-breaking project utilised 24,100 cubic meters of ECOMaxX M45 grade low-carbon concrete, a proprietary and sustainable mix developed by Adani Cement. This volume of concrete required the synchronised operation of 26 strategically located Ready-Mix Concrete plants and more than 285 transit mixers.

Over 600 workers and technical experts worked in shifts over three days to ensure a continuous pour without any cold joints, maintaining the structural integrity of the foundation. The foundation itself measures an impressive 450 feet by 400 feet with a depth of 8 feet and is designed to support 1,551 Dharma Stambhs for the 504-foot-tall Jagat Janani Maa Umiya Temple.

The use of Adani Cement's sustainable ECOMaxX concrete mix is a notable aspect of this project, as it incorporates 66 percent Supplementary Cementitious Material, which reduces the carbon footprint by an estimated 60%.

Additionally, a proprietary Coolcrete formulation was used to keep placement temperatures below 28 Celsius, minimising thermal stress on the structure. Thermocouples embedded within the foundation will continue to monitor its temperature and durability in real time.

This accomplishment, which was witnessed by many both in person and online, adds to Adani Cement's portfolio of landmark projects, including the World One Tower and the Chenab Railway Bridge. The successful completion of this foundation solidifies Adani Cement's role the industry, blending modern engineering with a focus on sustainability and purpose-driven construction.