Adani Cement FutureX Aims To Build Future-Ready Infrastructure Workforce

Adani Cement Ltd. has launched Adani Cement FutureX to train the next generation of workforce for infrastructure building by fostering collaboration between industry, academia, and aspirants, the company said in a press release.

Adani Cement FutureX is the commitment to India's Viksit Bharat 2047. The initiative complements the government's Yogya Bharat Mission, said CEO Vinod Bahety during the launch on Engineer's Day, the press release said.

Adani Cement FutureX is designed as a continuum from curiosity to careers, focused on student and faculty benefits. Its Smart Cement Labs give insights on robotic engineering and the use of artificial intelligence in real life, according to the release.

Various aspects of infrastructure, such as nanomaterials technology, research and development on advanced building material solutions, and EV equipment used within plants, will be introduced to students through interactive, classroom-friendly tools, the company said in the release.

Students will be taken on field visits to Adani Cement's state-of-the-art research and development centre in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, and manufacturing plants across Pan-India locations, the company said.

Industry experts and members of managing committees will conduct interactive sessions to give practical insights to aspirants. Workshops on innovative mindsets will be conducted through this Adani FutureX.

Adani Cement FutureX will ensure joint research and development on new‑age materials, decarbonisation, circularity, and process optimisation.

High-performing students will get internships, live projects, and pre‑placement interview opportunities through the Adani Cement FutureX workshop.

FutureX also intends to leverage the Indian Concrete Journal to bring research papers to students and highlight the works of faculty and students.

Adani Cement FutureX will create real-world learning bridges across schools and campuses, he said. Adani Cement is ensuring that India's youth is not only employable but also entrepreneurial, he said.

The power of youth is the driving force behind developing India. FutureX will build the aspirations and capabilities of Gen Z India, aligning talent, innovation and responsibility to fuel the country’s growth, he said.