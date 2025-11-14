Adani Cement Aligns With TNFD Framework Following Adani Ports And SEZ

Adani Cement Ltd. aligned with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures framework to become the first in India's cement space. This followed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. becoming the first company in India's integrated transport utility space to align with TNFD framework.

Before the Adani Group companies, in metal space, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. in pharma space have aligned with the TNFD frame work.

Adani Cement will start the TNFD-aligned formal disclosures from financial year 2026. This reinforced the company’s commitment to biodiversity and environmental stewardship, the cement producer said in a statement.

The alignment with the TNFD will build on the company's existing risk assessment and disclosure practices, assisting Adani Cement to align with the globally recognises frameworks, according to the statement.

Adani Cement comprises Ambuja Cement Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

“Our adoption of the TNFD framework marks a pivotal moment in Adani Cement’s journey towards nature-positive growth and climate leadership. We are proud to be the first in our industry to commit to TNFD-aligned disclosures, reflecting our belief that responsible business is the foundation of long-term success. This commitment builds on our recent advances in decarbonisation, including the world’s first commercial deployment of Coolbrook’s RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology," said Vinod Bahety, CEO, Cement Business, Adani Group.