Adani Airports Unveils India's Digital Leap Forward In Air Travel

Ahead of its inauguration, the Navi Mumbai International Airport promises to be a digital leap forward when it comes to air travel in India, along with existing airports operated by Adani Airports. Flying in and out of several airports in the country will be a digital experience for passengers, as several airports are operated by Adani Airports Holdings Ltd.

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has announced a suite of forward-looking initiatives aimed at redefining passenger journeys across its airports. The digital strategy is being rolled out with three key platforms – AAHL’s in-house developed smart airport operations platform, Aviio; Adani OneApp; and Airport in a Box – each designed to serve stakeholders and passengers alike.

AAHL says, “The strategy is being implemented with a strong emphasis on convenience, comfort, and innovation; these efforts reinforce AAHL’s vision of transforming airports into holistic lifestyle destinations while setting global benchmarks in operational excellence.”

One of the main features of this transformative programme is the Aviio – Airports in Your Pocket platform. Developed by AAHL, Aviio supports a wide range of airport stakeholders, including airport operators, airlines, security agencies, ground handlers, and service providers, in streamlining operations.

“It delivers timely information, streamlines processes, and enhances collaboration to ensure smoother operations. The platform bridges the biggest silos that exist in the aviation industry today by democratising data and making it accessible across partner ecosystems, including airlines, regulatory bodies, and concessionaires. The platform is designed to alleviate travel anxiety, empowering passengers to plan and enjoy their journey with confidence,” a statement from AAHL said.