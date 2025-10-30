Adani Airports Ties Up With InterGlobe Arm For Agentic Al Solutions

In a major development for Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), the company has signed a strategic deal with AIONOS for agentic Al solutions. AIONS is an InterGlobe Enterprises company.

As per the deal, AIONOS will provide agentic Al solutions at eight AAHL-operated airports. This is expected to go live from January 2026.

AIONOS will implement a multi-lingual omni-channel agentic AI solution for the airports. The company will bring in its proprietary agentic Al platform, IntelliMate. Through this, passengers at airports managed by Adani Airport will get an enhanced travel experience. The Al-driven system will enable personalised passenger experiences.