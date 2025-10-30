Adani Airports Ties Up With InterGlobe Arm For Agentic Al Solutions
As per the deal, AIONOS will provide agentic Al solutions at eight AAHL-operated airports, starting from January 2026.
In a major development for Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), the company has signed a strategic deal with AIONOS for agentic Al solutions. AIONS is an InterGlobe Enterprises company.
As per the deal, AIONOS will provide agentic Al solutions at eight AAHL-operated airports. This is expected to go live from January 2026.
AIONOS will implement a multi-lingual omni-channel agentic AI solution for the airports. The company will bring in its proprietary agentic Al platform, IntelliMate. Through this, passengers at airports managed by Adani Airport will get an enhanced travel experience. The Al-driven system will enable personalised passenger experiences.
This will not only increase automation at Adani Airports but it will also deliver domain-led conversational Al. Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL speaking at the signing, said that the company's vision is to redefine the airport experience. He said, "We want to redefine experience through intelligent, digital-first innovations that place passengers at the heart of everything that we do, converting their travel anxiety into excitement."
Bansal added, "Our collaboration with AIONOS marks a significant step in delivering seamless and personalised journeys for travellers across our airports. Together with in-house offerings such as aviio, Adani OneApp and Airport-in-a-Box, we are building a connected ecosystem that enhances efficiency, fosters inclusivity, and sets new benchmarks for smart, sustainable and future-ready airports in India.”
The agentic AI will enable Adani Airports to engage with customers and employees across multiple touchpoints, including voice, chat, web, and mobile in their preferred languages. It will be offered in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and regional dialects. The Al-driven solution will further help travellers access flight updates, gate information, baggage status, directions, and airport services instantly.
CP Gurnani, co-founder and vice chairman of AIONOS, said, “Our collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of leveraging advanced technologies to offer exceptional customer experience."
AAHL currently operates seven airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. AAHL's eighth airport, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, is expected to begin commercial operations soon.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.