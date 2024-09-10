Adani Airports Launches Digital Transformation Platform Aviio

This platform is core to AAHL’s digital transformation strategy and is designed to set new standards for global airport operations.

The Aviio platform features a cutting-edge smart airport operations system, designed as an ‘Airport-in-a-Box.’ It offers 10 times more features for data-driven decision-making, it said.

The Aviio app, including its AOCC-on-the-go version, serves to all partners within the airport ecosystem, which includes Adani Airports employees, airlines, ground handlers, and retailers, according to the release. CISF personnel will also receive smartphones with the Aviio app installed, to help collaboration across all stakeholders.

“This initiative commits to help AAHL improve our capacity planning, operational efficiencies and real time resource management. Over time, it will help us onboard new additions to the portfolio for multi-airport governance and enable a sustained impact on topline,” according to Arun Bansal, chief executive officer, Adani Airports Holdings.

Shares of Adani Enterprise were trading 0.69% higher at Rs 2,985 apiece as of 3:10 p.m., compared to a 0.41% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.