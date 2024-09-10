Adani Airports Launches Digital Transformation Platform Aviio
Adani Airports Holdings Ltd. launched a digital transformation platform called Aviio, which will provide airport stakeholders real-time data, including updates on security checks, wait times, gate changes, and baggage status, it said.
The Adani Enterprise Ltd. subsidiary's initiative aims to enhance airport operations management and passenger experience, it said in a press release.
Adani Airports is presently managing seven operational airports with another scheduled to launch in mid-2025. It has developed the Aviio platform to streamline airport management on a large scale, it said.
This platform is core to AAHL’s digital transformation strategy and is designed to set new standards for global airport operations.
The Aviio platform features a cutting-edge smart airport operations system, designed as an ‘Airport-in-a-Box.’ It offers 10 times more features for data-driven decision-making, it said.
The Aviio app, including its AOCC-on-the-go version, serves to all partners within the airport ecosystem, which includes Adani Airports employees, airlines, ground handlers, and retailers, according to the release. CISF personnel will also receive smartphones with the Aviio app installed, to help collaboration across all stakeholders.
“This initiative commits to help AAHL improve our capacity planning, operational efficiencies and real time resource management. Over time, it will help us onboard new additions to the portfolio for multi-airport governance and enable a sustained impact on topline,” according to Arun Bansal, chief executive officer, Adani Airports Holdings.
Shares of Adani Enterprise were trading 0.69% higher at Rs 2,985 apiece as of 3:10 p.m., compared to a 0.41% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.