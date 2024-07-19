Adani Airports' Capex To Enhance Regulated Asset Base In Six Locations, Says Jefferies

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. is currently undertaking significant capital expenditure at six of its airports, which is expected to enhance the regulated asset base at these locations, according to Jefferies.

In 2023, the company received revised tariff orders for the airports in Ahmedabad, Mangalore, and Lucknow, while the updated tariff orders for Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports were issued recently. The revised tariff order for Guwahati airport is still pending, the note said.

Adani Airports has recently been granted new tariff orders, indicating higher aero tariffs for its airports in Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram.

These orders are a result of the increased regulated asset base or RAB, following capital expenditure at these airports. India's regulatory framework permits airports to recoup reasonable investment costs, it said.

Tariffs at Indian airports are regulated by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority. These airports function under a 30% hybrid-till tariff model, where the aggregate revenue requirement from aeronautical activities is cross-subsidised with 30% of the revenue from non-aeronautical activities. AERA's tariff determinations hinge on the planned capital expenditures at the airports, adopting a 'fixed return on equity' model for tariff calculations, said Jefferies.