Adani Airport To Acquire Majority Stake In F&B, Lounge Firm

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. will acquire a majority stake in Mumbai-based Semolina Kitchens Pvt. to undertake the food and beverage and lounge business.

The Adani Enterprises Ltd. arm has executed a joint venture agreement and a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of a 50.02% stake in Semolina, an exchange filing said on Thursday. Semolina will, thereby, become a step-down subsidiary of the Adani Group.

The deal value has not been disclosed.

AAHL, Travel Food Services Pvt. and AJ Holding Ltd. will hold 50.02%, 24.99% and 24.99%, respectively, of Semolina, with proportionate participation on the board.

Adani Airport currently owns eight airports, seven of which are operational, accounting for about 25% of passenger traffic and about 33% of cargo capacity.