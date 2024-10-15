Adani Airport Holdings Unveils Rs 1,300 Crore Expansion Plan For Thiruvananthapuram Airport

The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. on Tuesday announced plans to invest Rs 1,300 crore in expanding Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by 2027. Construction is set to start this financial year and is expected to be completed by 2027.

The project called 'Project Anantha' aims to enhance the airport's facilities significantly, the company said at the TRV Growth Conclave.

The new terminal will be designed to reflect Kerala's iconic temples, featuring cascading steps and terraced levels. The new terminal will also include a plaza, a hotel, additional administrative spaces, and improved car parking facilities all in one location.

Currently, the airport covers 45,000 square meters and serves about 3.2 million passengers annually. After the expansion, the terminal's area will increase to 165,000 square meters, allowing it to handle nearly 12 million passengers each year.

Other upgrades include a new Air Traffic Control tower, an international cargo complex, and remote check-in options, all contributing to a modernised airport experience.

The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. took over the operation, management and development of the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram in October 2021.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is the first of four airports in the state. Established in 1932, the airport was earlier owned and operated by the Airports Authority of India.

