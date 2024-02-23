Action On McDonald's After Customer Complaints On Cheese Substitutes: Maharashtra FDA

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration took action on a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar last year after receiving complaints from customers over ingredients used in their cheese burgers, a key official said.

"We got some complaints and feedback from customers that McDonald's and other food chains should declare the ingredients in their food items in a proper manner on menu cards and display boards," the agency's Commissioner, Abhimanyu Kale, told NDTV Profit on Friday.

"In our inspection, we found out they were using cheese analogues or proprietary foods instead of cheese. After observations, the outlets were closed by inspectors," he said.

The agency, which conducted a month-long investigation last year, found that the fast-food chain was using cheaper cheese substitutes like vegetable oil in burgers and nuggets. It suspended the licence of the Ahmednagar outlet, prompting the chain to erase the word "cheese" from the description.

It accused McDonald's of using cheese alternatives in several items without proper labelling, thereby misleading consumers into thinking that they're eating real cheese.

Kale said after the outlets appealed, authorities demanded they disclose the correct ingredients in their menus and display boards as per Food Safety and Standards Authority of India norms.

He also said the FDA will continue inspections of food outlets to ensure they comply with regulatory guidelines in the interest of customers.

If necessary, the state authorities will communicate with the FSSAI for any nationwide action, he said.

The suspension has now been revoked after Westlife Foodworld Ltd., the operator of McDonald's chain of restaurants in west and south India, apprised the regulator of the name changes. NDTV Profit saw a copy of the Dec. 18 letter.