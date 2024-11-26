Action Construction Equipment Confident Of Ending Fiscal With 15% Revenue Growth

Action Construction Equipment's Executive Director Sorab Agarwal is confident that the company is on track to easily scale a 15% topline growth in the ongoing fiscal amid a better-looking second half.

At the beginning of the year, the leading mobile crane manufacturer had projected a topline growth of 15–20% for the financial year 2024–25.

In the quarter ended September, the company had reported a revenue of Rs 791 crore, up by 14.6% on a year-on-year basis from Rs 690 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

While discussing with NDTV Profit how the company will achieve the topline growth stated above, he pointed out, “There are two things happening. First of all, the product mix, which is moving in favour of slightly bigger machines, and that helps us. Secondly, about 55–60% of our revenue, traditionally for the last 20–25 years, is coming in the second half.”