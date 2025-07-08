Acme Solar To Invest Rs 17,000 Crore In FY27 For Operational Expansion

The company has earmarked Rs 17,000 crore for FY27 to support its firm-and-dispatchable-renewable-energy capacity expansion. "Because of our targeted execution of FDRE capacities in FY27, which is basically Rs 17,000 crore, we have already tied up the debt for it," the top executive underlined.

"This year, the capex would not be that large because out of 550 MW we have committed, we have already completed 450 MW. The 100 MW is also in the advanced stage of completion," he said.

Rajasthan remains a key focus for the company’s solar projects. Singh noted that solar plants in Rajasthan achieve a capacity utilisation factor of approximately 29.4%, contributing to an overall CUF of 25.6%. "And because the Rajasthan weightage is going to increase, this will slightly rise going forward."