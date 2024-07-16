"Acer India plans to launch 100 stores in Tier-I and Tier-II cities in India by December 2024 in a bid to strengthen its presence in the Indian retail market, said Harish Kohli, the company's managing director and president.The company currently has 210 retail stores across cities in India. The stores are being launched under the partner model. “We are now getting into the next level, with Acer Plaza's, where the size of the stores will be 800-1,000 sq. ft. The stores will have all the Acer products,” Kohli told NDTV Profit. On July 16, Acer opened one of its exclusive stores at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. The store offers a collection of laptops, desktops, monitors, gaming devices, Acerpure’s consumer electronics and appliances, such as TVs, water and air purifiers, air circulator fans, and accessories from Acer..It also plans to launch more products in its consumer electronics portfolio. Acer, under the new company Acerpure, has entered the consumer electronics market. It has recently launched the Acerpure TV and an alkaline water purifier, and it already has an air purifier. The company will also be leveraging its previous partnerships with e-commerce platforms to drive sales. “We are the 'Nth' brand, but Acer is famous for fresh technology at an affordable price. The new products will also have the same specifications and product points, which will lead to brand acceptance. Our experience of operating in the country for 25 years and the operational strength built will put us ahead,” Kohli said.Acer India gets 40% of its business through the consumer vertical, and it aims to increase the share to 50%. In line with the 'Make in India' push, Acer has partnered with Indian electronics maker Dixon Technologies Ltd. to manufacture Acerpure products in its facilities, starting with the TVs. The company has partnered with multiple other companies and registered with the government under the production-linked incentive scheme to manufacture its products. “With manufacturing in India, we will have better control over the logistics. Also, for a country like India, we are able to design products catering to the unique requirements of the region and then look at exporting to markets similar to India, such as Bangladesh, Thailand and Indonesia,” Kohli said. .Acer Launches Acerpure, Its Consumer Electronics Brand, In India"