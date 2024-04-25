Accenture Rolls Out Adoption Assistance Program For Indian Employees

ADVERTISEMENT
Tech giant Accenture in India on Thursday launched an adoption assistance programme to provide financial help to employees for adoption-related expenses.
Each Accenture employee can avail of the benefit towards two instances of adoption, the company said in a statement. The company has about 300,000 employees in the country.
"Our Adoption Assistance programme builds on our robust initiatives that enable our people in India at various stages of their parenting journeys, and we remain committed to creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all," Lakshmi C, Managing Director and Lead-Human Resources, Accenture in India, said.
The company however did not reveal the allowance cap.