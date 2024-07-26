Accenture Invests $170 Million In Global Consulting Firm ANSR
Technology major Accenture Plc. is investing close to $170 million in global capability centre platform ANSR, according to people with knowledge about the matter.
Following the alliance, both companies will help clients design, set up, and optimise global teams for technology and business functions. Accenture will also be joining ANSR’s board of directors.
The alliance combines ANSR’s expertise in building GCCs for Fortune 500 companies and others with Accenture’s extensive capabilities in enterprise reinvention, said the company in a release. However, ANSR did not reveal the dilution of equity stakes.
“We are excited to be embarking on the next phase of ANSR’s growth with our strategic alliance with Accenture. Accenture’s leading-edge solutions, C-suite partnerships, and deep industry experience perfectly complement ANSR’s position as a trusted partner for the Fortune 500 and others in building, managing, and scaling global capability centres,” said Vikram Ahuja, co-founder of ANSR.
Founded in 2015 with headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and significant operations in India, ANSR offers end-to-end services, offering businesses the opportunity to build, manage, and scale GCCs in talent-rich hubs. ANSR provides comprehensive, enterprise-ready solutions for talent, workspace, HR, and GCC operations.
“In today’s talent-challenged environment, GCCs have become an effective way for global organisations to tap into valuable, diverse talent networks, drive long-term growth and innovation, and ensure resilience—all while maintaining their distinct corporate cultures and values,” said Paul Jeruchimowitz, a senior managing director with Accenture Strategy.
Accenture’s collaboration with ANSR builds on its global technology, talent, and industry capabilities with specific services tailored to companies looking to take advantage of a GCC as part of their talent strategy, he added.
The services will be underpinned by Accenture’s technology, data, AI-powered capabilities, and innovation architecture to help clients run their GCCs effectively, the company said in a release.