Accenture Invests $170 Million In Global Consulting Firm ANSR

Technology major Accenture Plc. is investing close to $170 million in global capability centre platform ANSR, according to people with knowledge about the matter.

Following the alliance, both companies will help clients design, set up, and optimise global teams for technology and business functions. Accenture will also be joining ANSR’s board of directors.

The alliance combines ANSR’s expertise in building GCCs for Fortune 500 companies and others with Accenture’s extensive capabilities in enterprise reinvention, said the company in a release. However, ANSR did not reveal the dilution of equity stakes.

“We are excited to be embarking on the next phase of ANSR’s growth with our strategic alliance with Accenture. Accenture’s leading-edge solutions, C-suite partnerships, and deep industry experience perfectly complement ANSR’s position as a trusted partner for the Fortune 500 and others in building, managing, and scaling global capability centres,” said Vikram Ahuja, co-founder of ANSR.