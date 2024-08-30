Accenture Appoints Arundhati Chakraborty As Group Chief Executive Of Operations
Chakraborty replaces Yusuf Tayob, who will now chair the global Communications, Media & Technology industry practices at Accenture.
Global professional services firm Accenture on Friday named Arundhati Chakraborty as group chief executive of Accenture Operations, effective from Sept. 1.
"With incredibly deep expertise partnering with clients to drive large-scale transformations in their operations, Arundhati is uniquely positioned to lead this critical part of our business. Arundhati’s commitment to developing talent and new services based on gen AI and automation make her the ideal leader for our Operations business,' said Accenture CEO Julie Sweet.
Check Point Software Technologies has appointed Ruma Balasubramanian as President for the Asia Pacific & Japan (APAC) region, effective from Aug. 30.
She takes the chair from Sharat Sinha, who left earlier this year to take on another role in the industry, according to a company statement.
"We are excited to welcome Ruma to our management team. Her experience in customer transformation and partner development makes her the ideal leader for our growing business in APAC as cyber security demand continues to expand," Sherif Seddik, President of International Sales, said.