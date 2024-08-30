Accenture Appoints Arundhati Chakraborty As Group Chief Executive Of Operations

Check Point Software Technologies has appointed Ruma Balasubramanian as President for the Asia Pacific & Japan (APAC) region, effective from Aug. 30.

She takes the chair from Sharat Sinha, who left earlier this year to take on another role in the industry, according to a company statement.

"We are excited to welcome Ruma to our management team. Her experience in customer transformation and partner development makes her the ideal leader for our growing business in APAC as cyber security demand continues to expand," Sherif Seddik, President of International Sales, said.