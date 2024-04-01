ACC, Ambuja Cements Ranked As ‘India’s Most Trusted Cement Brands’

ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd.—India's leading cement manufacturing firms and part of the diversified Adani Group companies—have been ranked ‘India's Most Trusted Cement Brands’ by TRA Research.

TRA Research, in its Brand Trust Report 2024, has ranked ACC and Ambuja Cements first and second, respectively, with Ambuja Cement getting featured on the coveted list for the third consecutive year, the company said in a statement on Monday.

ACC holds the top spot for the second year.

This recognition marks an important milestone for both brands, cementing their position as the most trusted names in the industry, it said.

"This is the result of our consistent focus on quality, sustainability, customer-centricity, competitiveness, and the trust we have built with stakeholders," said Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer, cement business at Adani Group, in the statement.

"We are grateful for the trust and confidence that consumers have placed in us and remain committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence."