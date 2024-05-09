Abbott India Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 410 Per Share

ADVERTISEMENT
Abbott India Ltd. has announced on Thursday a final dividend of Rs 410 per share for the year-ending March, subject to approval by its shareholders at its annual general meeting.
The record date for the same will be on July 19, and if approved by the shareholders, then it will be paid on or after Aug. 13.
Revenue at Rs 1,438.63 crore versus Rs 1,343.08 crore, up 7.11%.
Ebitda at Rs 329.53 crore versus Rs 280.12 crore, up 17.63%.
Margin at 22.9% versus 20.85%, up 204 bps.
Net profit at Rs 287.06 crore versus Rs 231.42 crore, up 24.04%.
Shares of Abbott India closed 1.50% lower at Rs 2,555.05 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 1.45% fall in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.