ABB India's Earnings Acceleration Sustainable With Plenty Of Growth Levers, Says UBS

ABB India Ltd. can scale up its new order growth across mobility-led positioning and low, medium-voltage electrification product expansion, which augurs well for margins, according to UBS Research. Shares of the company jumped over 6% to hit a life high on Wednesday.

The research firm has retained a 'buy' rating on the stock while raising target price to Rs 7,550 apiece from Rs 5,380 apiece earlier. This implies an upside return potential of 21%.

ABB's low, medium-voltage product suite is expanding in both range and geographical exposure, covering both conventional and emerging market segments, the research firm said in a March 26 note.

"There is a clear focus among global firms, like SIEM and Schneider, along with ABB, on capturing the long-term growth in electrification," the note said.

UBS raised the 2024E/25E PAT estimate by 12%/14%, and the target PE from 65 times to its historical peak of 75 times, as ABB will continue to expand its product suite and capacity, especially in the highly scalable electrification segment, and gain market share in the mobility segment, it said.