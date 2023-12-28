Aarti Industries Secures Nine-Year Agrochemical-Supply Contract

Aarti Industries Ltd. has entered into a nine-year contract with a global chemical products and solutions company for the supply of a niche agrochemical intermediate.

The contract offers Aarti a revenue potential of approximately Rs 3,000 crore over nine years, with the supplies commencing immediately. The new contract will also have an EBITDA margin of 20%, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The yearly potential will be Rs 330 crore per year and it will be evenly spread out in the total timeline of the contract, Managing Director Rashesh Gogri told NDTV Profit on Thursday.