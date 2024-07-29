Aarti Drugs' Subsidiary Gets Establishment Inspection Report From US FDA

Aarti Drugs Ltd.'s subsidiary Pinnacle Life Science Pvt. has received the Establishment Inspection Report from the US Food and Drug Administration for its manufacturing facility located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The US FDA conducted an inspection at the manufacturing facility on April 23, as per an exchange filing.

The company's first-quarter net profit declined over 30% to Rs 33.24 crore in the June quarter, as compared to Rs 47.85 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue stood at Rs 555.34 crore in June, down 16% from Rs 661.11 crore over the same period last year.

Shares of Aarti Drugs closed 4.41% lower at Rs 503.25 apiece, as compared to a 0.03% advance in the BSE Sensex.