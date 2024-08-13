Aadhar Housing Finance To Enter Rural Markets, Says CEO Rishi Anand

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. is planning to foray into the rural markets in the later stages of its expansion strategy, according to its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rishi Anand.

"We can see greenshoot happening in the rural areas and when the time comes we will try out the segment," he said.

The company services customers in tier 1 to tier 5 cities but has stayed away from the rural segment so far.

"Greenshoots are happening at tier 3 cities and beyond. That's why we are moving to a strategy called deeper impact. We have got 150 branches in deeper impact—something between the urban and the rural. These are small talukas and districts, we have got 150 branches, and depending on the way we look at it as an indicator, 50 branches per year we will keep adding to tier 3 to tier 5 areas," he added.

In the first stage of the deeper impact strategy, Aadhar Housing Finance will focus on key markets like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.