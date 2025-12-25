A Proud Moment For Mumbaikars: Gautam Adani On Navi Mumbai Airport's Inaugural Day

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, expressed immense pride as the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) commenced operations on Thursday. In an exclusive interaction with NDTV, Adani highlighted the significance of the project for Mumbai and its residents.

“This is a very proud moment for Mumbaikars. We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to develop Navi Mumbai Airport,” Adani said, emphasising the group’s commitment to creating a world-class facility. He noted that Mumbai had been grappling with infrastructure challenges for over a decade, with the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport operating at full capacity.

“Mumbai was struggling to have more facilities for the last 10 years. The existing Mumbai airport was fully jammed,” Adani remarked. He added that the new airport will significantly ease air traffic movement and improve connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.