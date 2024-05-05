A Post-Buffett Berkshire Is Omaha Focus After Munger’s Passing

With the billionaire investor turning 94 this year and Munger’s death in November, succession at Berkshire has become an increasingly pressing matter for shareholders, even after Buffett named his successor in Greg Abel in 2021. But for anyone speculating that Munger’s passing might have hastened Buffett’s retirement, he had this to say as he concluded the Saturday event: “Not only do I hope you come next year, but I hope I come next year.”